Since its founding in 1984, Suntec Concrete has worked to establish itself as a leader in challenging, critically timed, and technically demanding jobs in the concrete industry. Having been involved in some of the most significant projects throughout the southwest, Suntec has built its reputation over several decades on providing outstanding solutions, and the highest quality work on every project.

Description

Commercial Construction Laborer

Suntec’s Construction Laborers support teams of Foremen, Construction Carpenters, Form setters, Finishers, etc. Construction Laborers assist these teams in completing Suntec’s variety of construction projects; which include high-rises, parking garages, stadiums, tilt-up warehouses, schools, etc. Suntec has the highest commitment to quality, and our workforce takes tremendous pride when looking at one of our completed projects.

All field and project site positions are considered safety-sensitive positions.

“Safety-sensitive” positions includes tasks or duties that the employer reasonably believes could cause an impairment or decrease job performance, and where the employee has the responsibility for his or her own safety and the safety of people around them.

Primary Job Duties:

Perform general construction labor, including job site clean-up.

Set and strip wall forms and assist in pouring concrete.

Move various construction materials, both by hand and utilizing various material transport mechanisms.

Engage in preparation work to ready worksite for journeyman employees (carpenters, form setters, finishers, etc.) to perform defined tasks.

Operate motorized equipment including power tools, saws, etc.

Monitor processes, materials, and/or surroundings.

Perform functions according to company and OSHA safety guidelines.

Install post shores per instructions.

Work with the concrete crew on and around concrete forms assisting with concrete pour & finish.

Operate vibrator during concrete pours

Work with buckets and pump truck to place concrete

Clean, inspect and perform routine maintenance of equipment and tools

Load and unload materials, machinery, and tools

Clean and prepare sites to eliminate possible hazards

Requirements:

Must be able to adhere to all safety requirements

Must be able to work safety in all surroundings, and with team members.