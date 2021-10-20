Corbins Electric is always seeking applications of qualified individuals that are interested in working with us. While we may not have a position open at this time that fits your specific skill set, one may open up in the future. Click “Apply for this Job Online” to fill out your application and submit your resume. We will review your application and contact you to set up a time for you to take our comprehensive, 1-2 hour assessment at our corporate office in Phoenix, AZ should a position become available. At Corbins Electric, we believe people are first! Our teammates, our partners, and our customers can expect that we genuinely care to serve them and look out for their best interests. Our culture is built on the cornerstone of our Core Values – Passion, Relationships, Innovation, Development and Excellence! They set our expectation of each and every employee and are integrated in everything we do. As one of the largest electrical contractors in the Southwest and an industry leader in virtual construction, fabrication, electrical construction, and electrical service, we continually look for people who share in our Core Values to better themselves and contribute to our mission of changing the construction industry as empowered thought leaders. Our Electricians are the foundation of our business and critical in our success! We offer mentoring and development to grow your career to new levels! Electricians at Corbins have grown their careers into several areas of our organization.

Electrical Worker/Apprentice (Phoenix, AZ)

Job ID

2021-1473

Category

Electrical Field

Type

Regular Full-Time

Overview

Responsibilities

Execute a variety of electrical tasks by referencing maps, instructional manuals, specifications, field sketches, and blueprintsPerform the basic tasks of material handling, jobsite housekeeping, and general laborReference blueprints to perform basic and large wire terminations, wire-pulling procedures, terminate panels, motors, controls, and transformersCommunicate professionally with customers so work is to their requirementsAssist with general site preparation and clean upRemain up to date on Code requirements, hardware options, and industry best practicesSupport a safety-first culture and lead by example

Qualifications

Working knowledge of the construction processDependable with quick response to management directionSelf-motivated to provide a high-quality work productProfessional verbal and written communication skillsStrong attention to detail0 – 2+ years of electrical construction experienceHS Diploma or equivalentWear personal tool belt at all times on the jobsiteAble to lifting 50 pounds, unassisted, frequently throughout the day Ability to climb up and down a ladder safelyAble to completing a full day’s assignments involving one or more of the following: bending, stooping, squatting, crawling, climbing, kneeling, balancing, pushing, pulling, reaching over head, and repetitive use of arms, hands, and fingersAble to dig trenches and excavations, either by use of hand tools or power equipmentAble to safely operate two-handed tools/equipment such as cable cutters, hammer drills, compression tools, and jack hammersAccess all levels of jobsite work area even if the only means of access is by O.S.H.A. approved site construction ladder or stairs still under construction, but acceptable for useAble to work a 40 hour work week, with overtime and off-hour shifts as requiredGood hearing and vision, normal or correctedAble to work in extreme weather conditions and elements, indoor or outdoor, including heat, cold, rain, mud, dust, and snow depending on job locationAble to work from various heights via ladders, scaffolds, aerial lifts, catwalks, and other safe work platforms and areasAble to work in and around restricted/confined spaces such as; manholes, utility tunnels, crawl spaces, attics, clean rooms, and raised metal floors This is a safety sensitive position and all applicable policies including drug test and background check will apply. It has been and continues to be the long-standing policy of Corbins Electric to provide equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Corbins Electric complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.