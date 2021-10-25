The Home Building Group is actively searching for Home Building Team members for our Schult Homes building facility in Buckeye, AZ with immediate need for the following skills:

Clayton Homes, a Berkshire Hathaway company and the nation’s leading housing provider, is a vertically integrated housing company that builds, sells, and insures affordable housing. Our commitment to creating a World Class Customer Experience is unparalleled in the housing industry; we take pride in ensuring that all Clayton homeowners receive a high level of customer service from the time they visit one of our Home Centers all the way through to the time they take ownership of their new home.

Floor Build / Floor Covering

Final Finish and Touch-Up

Exterior Siding

Cabinet Building

Roof Build / Decking

Interior Trim

POSITION SUMMARY:

Home Building Team Members perform the manufacturing production operations assigned to their team in the home building process. The position follows standard production methods and practices safe work habits to ensure production is as efficient and safe as possible.

Production teams ensure that all homes meet sales orders, prints, specifications, and building codes, while ensuring a high quality standard in a timely manner.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES:

Safety: Practice safe work habits to ensure production is as efficient and safe as possible while observing all relevant OSHA regulations.

Productivity: Work in a team environment to produce products that conform to our quality standards while achieving our productivity objectives.

Stewardship: Serve as a good steward of our company’s physical assets, protecting them from damage and misuse, reporting all needed maintenance, keeping your assigned area clean, and orderly.

Planning: Assist your Team Leader and Area Coordinator to plan and organize the manufacturing activities in your area by communicating anticipated material shortages, identifying required tool maintenance, and communicating any quality and productivity issues.

Attendance: Meet all attendance requirements, available for start of shift at required time, following the attendance rules and regulations of the division.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: