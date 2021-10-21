Operate various hand tools, power tools and equipment used to complete carpentry duties including: Circular Saw Table Saw Router Pneumatic Nail Gun (roofing, framing and finish work) Drills And other tools needed for measuring, cutting, fastening, and drilling Frame, layout and build floors Prepare, layout and build walls Layout, run and install electrical lines, switches, receptacles and panels/breaker boxes Install and prepare dry for finish tape, mud and texture Complete roof construction, decking, flashing and shingling Cabinet and or finish carpentry and trim, build and installation Installation of siding, windows and doors Painting of interior and exterior of homes Cooperate and promote a team concept with all other company employees Adhere to all rules and regulations, at all times Meet or exceed company safety standards Perform other tasks as assigned by management

Job Summary:

The Production Home Assembler follows work orders and instructions in order to accurately and efficiently prepare and assemble building components and homes in a factory assembly line environment.

Essential Duties and responsibilities:

Operate various hand tools, power tools and equipment used to complete carpentry duties including: Circular Saw Table Saw Router Pneumatic Nail Gun (roofing, framing and finish work) Drills And other tools needed for measuring, cutting, fastening, and drilling

Frame, layout and build floors

Prepare, layout and build walls

Layout, run and install electrical lines, switches, receptacles and panels/breaker boxes

Install and prepare dry for finish tape, mud and texture

Complete roof construction, decking, flashing and shingling

Cabinet and or finish carpentry and trim, build and installation

Installation of siding, windows and doors

Painting of interior and exterior of homes

Cooperate and promote a team concept with all other company employees

Adhere to all rules and regulations, at all times

Meet or exceed company safety standards

Perform other tasks as assigned by management

Minimum Qualifications:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must be legally authorized to work in the United States

Be able to read, write, and speak English

High School diploma, preferred

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Ability to read a tape measure

Possess basic construction knowledge and comfortable using basic tools

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to read blueprints, a plus

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multi-task

Ability to trouble shoot and problem solve in a high-volume

Versatility and willingness to transfer into various departments when necessary

You must be able to communicate efficiently and clearly with other Team Members

Working conditions:

Continuous exposure to heat, cold, noise, and working outdoors.

Must wear protective equipment while at the location

Physical requirements:

Requires walking, sitting, lifting, pushing, pulling and climbing to a significant degree

Heavy Work-Exerting up to 50 pounds of force occasionally, and/or up to 20 pounds or force frequently, and/or up to 10 pounds of force constantly to move objects

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear, in order to communicate to employees as well as function safely around construction equipment

